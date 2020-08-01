The Clearity Foundation to host virtual Teal Woman Celebration Sept. 13

The Clearity Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the survival and quality of life of women with ovarian cancer, has announced that its annual Teal Woman Celebration event will be held virtually this year. The event, which coincides with Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, will be livestreamed on the organization’s Facebook and YouTube accounts on Sunday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Teal Woman Celebrity Showcase” and promises a night of entertainment. The signature fundraising event will feature a variety of talent, including music, comedy, art, and celebrities that truly care about Clearity’s mission of revolutionizing ovarian cancer treatments.

Proceeds raised from the Teal Woman Celebration will help fund the Clearity’s Foundation programs and services offered free of charge to women with ovarian cancer and their families. These include access to an online, interactive Tumor Blueprint Report that aids in discovering which drugs are most likely to shrink the patient’s unique cancer tumors; direction to clinical trials when appropriate; and Steps Through OC, Clearity’s six-month program that offers in-depth, personalized psychosocial support.

Guests interested in participating in the Teal Woman Celebration are encouraged to register prior to the event at www.clearityfoundation.org/tealwoman/. Donations of $250 include commemorative swag items from the Clearity Foundation for one, and donations of $2,500 include commemorative swag items for 10 people. Various sponsorship opportunities are also available. Contact Suzie at ssylvester@clearityfoundation.org or call 858-264-6955 for more information. Also visit www.clearityfoundation.org.