Carmel Valley Summer Symphony offers free online intensive Aug. 10-14

Sign-ups are now open for the fifth-annual Carmel Valley Summer Symphony, which will be held virtually from Aug. 10-14. In previous years, they’ve had a two-week intensive at the end of August, leading to a final performance. This year to accommodate the pandemic, they will be having a fully-online intensive, featuring a series of lectures and live Q&A sessions with local music professionals, scientists, educators and student leaders with no charges or fees.

There will be over 30 video topics and live sessions spread out throughout the week, covering concepts chosen to benefit every musician and parent involved with music, college, and academics in San Diego, no matter the level, age, instrument or school.

The Carmel Valley Summer Symphony is a local and officially recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to helping make music opportunities more accessible. The symphony was founded in 2016 by Esther Jung, a recent Canyon Crest Academy graduate and incoming freshman at UC Berkeley. The pianist and violinist has experience in over 15 different ensembles in principal chairs and has gained an array of awards as both a soloist and an ensemble member. Her Summer Symphony leadership team includes several current and former CCA students.

To sign up and check out a comprehensive look at this year’s schedule, visit cvsummersymphony.weebly.com For more information, email cvssymphony@gmail.com.