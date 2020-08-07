Cardiff’s Virtual Dog Days of Summer now online

The 15th Annual Cardiff Dog Days of Summer is going virtual this year. Presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street, this online event running now through Aug. 31 for dog lovers features dog-related vendors, dog contests and adoptable dogs. The Libation Lounge will be hosted by The Lost Abbey, Topo Chico and June Shine with beverages available to order and pick up. Scroll (instead of stroll) through the Dog Days vendor marketplace to find your favorite Dog Days vendors through Aug. 31.





Cardiff’s Virtual Dog Days of Summer includes a photo contest.

Does your pup like to strut its fluff? Compete in a photo contest for a chance to win a gift basket with goodies for you and your pup. Enter at cardiff101.com/ddos2020 through Aug. 14, and vote Aug. 15-21. Winners will be announced Saturday Aug. 22.

For more information or to become a vendor, email communications@cardiff101.com and also visit cardiff101.com

This event is made possible thanks to the support of: VCA Animal Hospitals, The Fittest Dog, John Stevenson Plumbing, Pupologie, WestPac Wealth Partners, California Coast Credit Union, The Lost Abbey, Topo Chico, Juneshine Hard Kombucha, Electra Bicycle Company, Storage West.