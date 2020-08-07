Miracle Babies 12th Annual Superhero 5K goes virtual

The 12th annual Miracle Babies Superhero 5K will be held virtually from Aug. 16 to Aug. 31. Participants can walk/run/skip to support families with critically ill newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The virtual event allows anyone anywhere to participate in this year’s 5K. The community is encouraged to come together online to show support by posting on social media with the hashtag #MB5K

Miracle Babies has a goal of raising $100,000 to purchase two shuttles to transport moms to and from the hospital from their home. Participants are encouraged to raise funds and awareness to support families with critically ill babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) by creating a team and a personalized fundraising page. To register now and create a team, visit www.miraclebabies5k.org

Registration fees are $30 for virtual walkers and $45 for virtual runners, the cost of registration will also include a t-shirt and swag. Swag pickup will take place at Road Runner Kearny Mesa on Aug. 13 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. and at Liberty Station from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. on Aug.16. Participants can also choose to have their swag shipped directly to them beginning Aug.14.

Miracle Babies mission is to unite families with their critically ill newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and to reduce NICU admissions through prevention, education and research.