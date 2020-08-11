Project Aquascope hosts free seminars on environmental sustainability, activism

The student-led organization Project Aquascope is hosting a free summer seminar series through Aug. 21 with weekly seminars focused on environmental sustainability, STEM education and youth empowerment. As a part of these seminars, participants will have the unique opportunity to interact with youth entrepreneurs, field experts and other motivated, like-minded youth.

Led by Canyon Crest Academy students Ella Sobhani and Vivian Wu, Project Aquascope is an organization dedicated to providing greater accessibility to STEM education and inspiring a spirit of environmental sustainability among youth and empowering them to be changemakers in their own communities.

On Friday, Aug. 14 and 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., presenters will speak on topics such as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People Of Color) in environmental advocacy and sustainability and environmental sustainability in government. The target audience is middle school to college students. Apply to join for free at bit.ly/aquascope_sss

Project Aquascope launched their first virtual kickoff event on July 11-12, inviting around 60 youth speakers and participants from 10 countries across the world to speak about issues they care about and what they are doing to solve them. Their weekly summer series started on Aug. 7 on the topic of women in STEM.

In addition, the Project Aquascope team is working to write a series of original curriculum about environmental science. The curriculum will be accompanied by infographics, handouts, and instructional videos, so students can stay engaged without having to pay for hefty lab materials. In the past, Project Aquascope has shared its curriculum with underserved students in Panama, Belize, and Africa, and it is their hope to continue to do so even amidst the pandemic.

To expand their impact, the group is looking for motivated youth who would like to join the team and serve as ambassadors, to share their curriculum with underserved communities. To learn more, visit projectaquascope.org