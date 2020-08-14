The Elements to perform at Passport to Encinitas Aug. 22

Indie rock band The Elements are honored to participate in Passport to Encinitas, Saturday, Aug. 22, in support of the local art community. A virtual event, it starts at 5 p.m., and The Elements perform at 6 p.m.

“We are supporting our local artists and businesses through the Passport to Encinitas event and would like The Elements to represent a younger audience,” said Encinitas Friends of the Arts founder Naimeh Woodward.

Hosted by The City of Encinitas and Encinitas Friends of the Arts, Passport to Encinitas is a fundraiser designed to raise awareness of the arts and celebrate the diversity in Encinitas and throughout San Diego County. This thoughtfully curated event will showcase live music, visual art and dance. Tickets are $20 each and include early access, an opportunity drawing ticket, restaurant discounts, and an Encinitas Friends of the Arts membership. For event details and ticket sales, visit www.EncinitasArts.org.

The Elements will debut their new song “Dazed” and play a combination of originals as well as covers. Their original music spans genres from alternative rock to indie pop. The Elements also play covers of songs from bands such as The Beatles, Talking Heads, and Fitz and the Tantrums. Their broad musical range is sure to appeal to all ages.

The Elements are alumni of San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas where they often performed on campus. A 2019 graduate, singer/bassist Julian Boyer will be a sophomore at California Polytechnic State University, San Louis Obispo, Calif., where he is majoring in graphic communication, minoring in psychology, and a leader for Week of Welcome.

Also a 2019 graduate, drummer/guitarist Dylan Herrera will be a sophomore at California Lutheran University, Thousand Oaks, Calif., where he is double majoring in music production and marketing communication and co-hosts a radio show on iCLUradio.com.

A 2020 graduate, keyboardist/saxophonist Eli Anderson was recruited to play water polo at Penn State Behrend, Erie, Pa., where he will be majoring in psychology.

The Elements perform in San Diego County and in Long Beach. In Encinitas, they perform at events for the City of Encinitas, Encinitas Friends of the Arts, Encinitas Highway 101 Main Street Association, and the Leucadia 101 Main Street Association. Last year, they performed at a couple of Art Night Encinitas events hosted by the City of Encinitas and Encinitas Friends of the Arts.

For more information on The Elements, visit www.TheElements.band or follow on Instagram: @theelements.band, Twitter: @BandTheElements, and Facebook: @BandTheElements. For more information on Encinitas Friends of the Arts, visit: www.EncinitasArts.org