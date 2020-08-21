100miles4racialjustice ‘Pit Stop Party’ to be held in Solana Beach Aug. 22

A “Pit Stop Party” will be held at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach Saturday, Aug. 22 from 4:45 p.m.-6:30 p.m. The Solana Beach event is hosted by @Solana Beach4Equality for the rolling skateboard (and all wheels) protest #100miles4racialjustice, which is taking place throughout the county Aug. 22 from 5:30 a.m.-11:15 p.m.

The Pit Stop Party at Fletcher Cove will feature live music, provided by April Mosebrook and Stephen Kamada, speakers, voter registration and more.

All are welcome to attend the socially-distanced event and bring a required face mask to wear.

For more details on #100miles4racialjustice: linktr.ee/Oside4all

People can participate in the whole event, join in at any point, or just come support the participants at the Pit Stop Party. All wheels that can participate include cars, bikes, skateboards, motorcycles, etc.