Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass face off in drama ‘Necessary Sacrifices’ by North Coast Rep

In the summer of 1863, at the height of the Civil War, Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln confront each other at the White House in two searing, no-holds-barred sessions that forever change the course of history. Originally commissioned by Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., “Necessary Sacrifices” by Richard Hellesen is based on their two documented meetings.

This West Coast premiere by North Coast Repertory Theatre puts audiences squarely in the room with these two great leaders as they struggle with issues of war, peace, politics, and moral courage. With its strong echoes of today’s political landscape, this riveting drama will captivate history buffs and theatre-lovers alike.





Hawthorne James (Frederick Douglass)

(Courtesy)

Peter Ellenstein directed actors Ray Chambers and Hawthorn James on North Coast Rep’s mainstage, adhering to all mandated safety and testing procedures under the SAG New Media Agreement. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett and costumes by Elisa Benzoni and hair/wigs by Peter Herman. Music by Michael Silversher. Cinematographer/editor Aaron Rumley filmed the show during tech and final rehearsal.

Ray Chambers (Courtesy)

“Necessary Sacrifices” will stream on showtix4U Sept. 9 through Oct. 11. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org