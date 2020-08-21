‘Surfur’ canines share their best waves virtually

The news of escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases across the country has also signaled the cancellation of annual events from coast to coast. This necessary halt on anticipated activities has had Southern California surf dogs’ tails wagging with concern over Helen Woodward Animal Center’s beloved annual canine surf competition. Fortunately, waves are a San Diego staple and SurFUR pups enthusiasm for the world’s cutest sport is impossible to cancel. This year’s contest may look a little different but Helen Woodward Animal Center is “delighted” to announce the 15th Annual Surf Dog Virtual Surf-A-Thon, presented by Blue Buffalo, with winners announced on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon returns with a unique spin on the competition. Although participants and spectators can’t gather in person for the event at Del Mar Dog Beach, they can still surf to save lives.

SurFUR pups entry for the 15th Annual Surf Dog Virtual Surf-A-Thon “Best Wave” Contest is $25. SurFUR pups entry for the Free-Style Surf Contest is $15. Entry for the virtual Couch Surfing Photo Contest is $5. Those who wish to give without surfing can sign up on the registration page. For more information or to register, visit animalcenter.org/surf-dog-surf-a-thon or call 858-756-4117, ext. 350.