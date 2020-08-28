Event for International Overdose Awareness Day to be held Aug. 30

North County residents will come together for International Overdose Awareness Day on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at Green Belt, Village Park Encinitas at the corner of Glen Arbor and Park Dale Lane (look for the purple signs after entering through Village Park Way or Willowspring Drive from Encinitas Boulevard).

The event is hosted by the North County Justice Allies.

“We encourage members of the community with lived experience to come to our event and to stand in solidarity with the men and women who have been personally affected by overdose,” the organization said in a statement.

Attendees will be wearing masks and social distancing.

For more information, visit overdoseday.com/activities-2020 or email ncjusticeallies@yahoo.com.