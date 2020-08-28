World surfing champion Shaun Tomson to host Zoom event Sept. 3

Surfers Unite Rotarian Fellowship is inviting friends in the surfing community to attend a Sept. 3 Zoom event with 1977 World Champion, Shaun Tomson. Tomson will share a special two-hour presentation on The Code: The Power of “I Will.” This family friendly event is open to all within Rotary International and friends in the surfing community around the globe. Those interested in this free and empowering event should register at: www.surfersunite.org/events

(Courtesy)

For many years, Tomson has also been a tremendous supporter of the 100 Wave Challenge www.100wave.org for Boys to Men Mentoring. The Boys to Men Mentoring Network is a local 501(c)3 non-profit based in San Diego reaching almost a 1,000 at risk teenage boys who are growing up without a positive male role model. The group provides mentorship, accountability and leadership training encouraging these teens to further their education, take responsibility and make better life choices. Boys to Men has a MOU with over 40 middle schools and high schools in San Diego County and has adapted their weekly in-person circle group format to online Zoom events due to COVID. The relationships of trust formed by the men who volunteer and the teens who are involved are life changing and have a big impact. Boys to Men also run a camp and many learn to surf activities which will resume once it is safe to do so. Besides the local San Diego connection reaching marginalized youth Boys to Men has over 30 chapters across the globe so it was a natural fit for Surfers Unite Rotarian Fellowship Founder Brett Morey to get involved with the organization several years ago. “The 100 Wave Challenge is an incredible opportunity for the surfing community,” says Morey who participates on the Degree 33 Surfboards Team along with a half dozen Surfers Unite members.

The 100 Wave Challenge, now in its 11th year, is sponsored by Dr. Bronner’s, Kaiser and several others. Traditionally they have over 220 surfers at Mission Beach to catch 100 waves each. Last year the group raised over $420,000 for the charity. This year the Boys to Men team has partnered with a number of leaders in the surf community including former World Surfing Champions Damien and CJ Hobgood and friends, heading up team Salty Crew. The format for this year has been adjusted due to COVID from a single day event to a two-month window (Sept. 19 – Nov. 22) so that teams can select their date, their break and attempt catching 100 waves each in a single day. “The best part, we’ll have teams and individuals participating around the globe to surf their hearts out for these kids this year,” said Joe Sigurdson, co-founder of Boys to Men.

Former editor of Surfer Magazine, Boys to Men supporter and Host of People Who Surf Podcast Chris Mauro put together the following promo video:

For more information about how Surfers Unite Rotarian Fellowship, an official Rotary Fellowship and 501(c)3 non-profit is supporting other non-profits working with adaptive athletes, autistic children, clean- up events, membership information and cool gear, visit www.surfersunite.org

