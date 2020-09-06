Torrey Pines Community Planning Board to present virtual ‘Meet the Candidates’ events
“Meet the Candidates” events will be held this month, sponsored by the Torrey Pines Community Planning Board.
On Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 6:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m. Councilperson Barbara Bry will be available to talk to the community via Zoom about her candidacy for mayor. This will be followed at 7:30 p.m. by a District 1 City Council forum with candidates William Moore and Joe LaCava. The forum for District 1 will be moderated by the League of Women Voters.
Assemblyman Todd Gloria will be talking via Zoom about his candidacy for mayor on Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
To register and submit questions and concerns to the candidates, visit torreypinescommunity.org
