Del Mar Foundation to present ‘A Virtual Coffee with Captain Herbert Taft’

The Del Mar Foundation will present “A Virtual Coffee with Captain Herbert Taft” Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. via livestream. Taft is the commander of the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station.





Captain Herbert Taft

A key to the good relationship between Del Mar residents and the Sheriff’s Department is frequent, open communication. Register to attend this “Virtual Coffee” with Taft and submit questions about what concerns you. Then on Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. join the discussion.

In order to facilitate a dialogue, questions must be submitted for consideration in advance. The deadline for submitting questions is Friday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.

How much do you know about law enforcement in Del Mar?

Del Mar does not have a police department. The city contracts with the county Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement, including patrol of the streets, crime prevention services, and a wide array of other law enforcement services. Del Mar, Solana Beach, Encinitas and the unincorporated areas of Rancho Santa Fe and Fairbanks Ranch are served by the North Coastal Station.

Taft has commanded the North Coastal Station for two years and in that time the community has seen a lot of change. Taft will discuss the role of the Sheriff’s Department in Del Mar, his goals and performance metrics, how COVID has affected policing in Del Mar and unique problems resulting from the pandemic, and then he will answer your submitted questions.

Note: If you live in 92014 but outside the City of Del Mar, your law enforcement is provided by the San Diego Police Department. Your attendance is welcome. However, questions to the SDPD will not be addressed during this event.

