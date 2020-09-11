Student-led Virtual Tutoring Center offers free tutoring and homework help

When COVID-19 hit San Diego in March, schools closed and went virtual, leaving many students unable to contact their teachers during office hours or for homework help. With schools still on lockdown, many families struggle to find a way to provide extra help to their students while classes continue to be taught remotely via Zoom.

Seeing this problem, a group of students from The Bishop’s School formed the Virtual Tutoring Center, or VTC for short, in order to provide younger students with free homework help and tutoring via Zoom. VTC tutors worked non-stop in the summer, and so far they have logged in over 150 hours to help students with reading, math, foreign languages, and programming.

Today, the VTC Tutors Team consists of 16 high school juniors and seniors from local high schools including The Bishop’s School, Canyon Crest Academy, La Jolla High, and University High in Irvine. VTC Tutors help students with all subjects taught at elementary, middle and even high schools, plus computer science, 3d printing and design, and other specialized subjects. For the fall term, they have tutoring hours every day from 4 p.m.-5:20 p.m., Monday-Friday.

VTC strives to not only help students with their schoolwork, but also to create a peer-friendly environment. Tutoring is an interactive experience, and VTC tutors work hard to create a fun learning environment for both the tutors and students.

To sign up for a tutoring session, all students have to do is make an appointment via the VTC calendar, and at the time of the appointment, click the “Zoom-In” button on the bottom left side of the schedule page of VTC’s website.

To sign up for a tutoring session or for more information about VTC, go to its website: vtcentersd.org