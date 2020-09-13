Lux Art Institute hosts new season Artist-in-Residence Cosmo Whyte

Lux Art Institut is presenting the first Artist-in-Residence of its 14th season, Cosmo Whyte, with an exhibition on view from Sept. 10 - Nov. 10.

Whyte explores the liminal spaces inhabited by migrants as he connects his personal experiences growing up in Jamaica to his current struggles with assimilation as an immigrant in the United States. He questions societal constructs such as racially designated identities, nation-building, migrant displacement, complex histories, and cultural appropriation in relation to diasporic communities.

As a transdisciplinary artist Whyte incorporates drawing, performance, sculpture, and installation into his practice. The intentionality of his process alludes to the cultures and histories of his native Jamaica, his new home in the United States, and the space he inhabits as a migrant individual. Gold leaf throughout his drawings call out the mining of gold and the societal impact on his community. Archival imagery integrates elements of kitsch into his sculptural works. The use of everyday objects, such as speakers, questions ideas of function in relation to the burgeoning hospitality industry influenced by the history of migration.

Whyte explains, “The speaker systems are simulacrums. They are engaged in the idea of cultural memory and trying to recreate the thing. I view all the drawings as an ongoing reconciliation between cultural memory and cultural identity, and the fact that I am changing due to my own migration.”

As the inaugural artist of Lux’s season, “A New Territory, addressing issues of Migration,” Whyte brings his unique perspective to the Lux community. Delving deeper into his charcoal works, Whyte’s time with Lux will illuminate the fractured nature of an “identity in flux” experienced by those who have migrated from their homes.

Whyte’s exhibition will be Lux’s first show available to the public since the outbreak of COVID-19. Individuals will be required to reserve a time slot ahead of their visit in order to ensure proper social distancing and safety measures. Whyte’s exhibition at Lux will also be available virtually in Augmented Reality through the Lux Art Institute App.

For more information and to reserve a time slot, visit www.luxartinstitute.org. — Lux Art Institute news release