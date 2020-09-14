‘Dine on the Deck’ expanded dining concept begins Sept. 17 at Del Mar Civic Center

Starting Thursday, Sept. 17, Del Mar residents and visitors are invited to reserve a table to enjoy dinner and drinks at a newly created Del Mar Civic Center outdoor dining venue. Sponsored by the City of Del Mar in partnership with the Del Mar Village Association, Dine on the Deck encourages the public to pick up takeout meals and beverages (including alcoholic beverages) from favorite Del Mar restaurants to enjoy al fresco with sunset ocean views.

Set to run on four subsequent Thursday evenings – Sept. 17 and 24 and Oct. 1 and 8 – Dine on the Deck features 16 tables and two seating periods each night, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Space is limited and reservations are available on a first come, first served basis; tables are available for a maximum of six people, all of whom must be from the same household.

“Dine on the Deck was developed to support local restaurants and businesses impacted by the ongoing pandemic,” said Ellie Haviland, mayor of Del Mar. “At the same time, we also wanted to provide a safe and fun opportunity for locals and visitors to get out of the house and enjoy the best of what Del Mar has to offer on a late summer evening.”

Following current San Diego County Health and Human Services health and safety protocols, Del Mar City staff will clean and sanitize tables and restrooms in between seating sessions in order to ensure a safe space to enjoy a great meal with a beautiful view. Guests are asked to bring their own tablecloths, wear a face mask when not seated at their table and maintain six feet of distance around people outside their immediate household.

“This program is a great opportunity for me to expand my dining area when people pick up their food to go and enjoy it at Civic Center Plaza,” said Randy Gruber, Del Mar resident and owner of Americana and Elixir. “We are grateful for the support from the City and DMVA and are looking forward to providing great food alongside our fellow Del Mar Village businesses.”

Del Mar Civic Center is located at 1050 Camino Del Mar, and there is ample free parking available in the Civic Center garage. To reserve a table, call 858-793-5448 or email dineondeck@delmar.ca.us.

For a list of Del Mar Village restaurants, visit www.visitdelmarvillage.com; for more information about Dine on the Deck, visit www.delmar.ca.us/821/Dine-on-the-Deck.