‘Building resiliency in adversity’ is topic of Del Mar Community Connections talk Sept. 22

Ways to adapt to adversity in challenging times will be advanced during a talk sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Nicole Holliday, Health and Wellness team chair, said speakers will share research-based facts on how to experience happiness and hope in times of adversity. “Practical strategies to train your brain to deal with uncertainty and minimize triggers for worry will be discussed” Holliday said.

This program is remote. Those interested in attending should email dmcc@dmcc.cc with subject line “Health and Wellness,” and DMCC will respond with a registration link.

Speakers are Victoria Danzig, licensed clinical social worker, and Dr. Enid Singer, certified trauma specialist.

Dr. Enid V. Singer’s

(Courtesy)

Dr. Enid V. Singer’s doctorate is in clinical psychology. She is EMDR (trauma treatment) certified and a consultant, a Certified Trauma Specialist and a licensed MFT. When director of Women’s Outpatient Services at Vista Hill Hospital, she created WINGS, an experientially-based trauma treatment program for women. Singer helped create the Trauma Recovery Services program at San Diego State University and served as faculty. She has maintained a private practice in trauma recovery and post traumatic growth using energy psychology for over three decades.

Victoria Danzig, LCSW (Courtesy)

Victoria Danzig, LCSW has been a therapist for 41 years and has been in private practice since moving to La Jolla in 1984. Before moving to San Diego she was the alcohol and drug administrator and senior therapist for Mono County, Mammoth Lakes, Calif. She specializes in working with complex trauma and addictions, using new innovative holistic therapies: Thought Field Therapy, Advanced Integrative Therapy as well as other energy psychology tools. She taught Advanced Integrative Therapy at The California Institute for Human Science, a graduate school in Encinitas. Other interests involve funding grassroots community organizing through “Foundation for Change,” of which she is the founder. Danzig was awarded “Clinical Social Worker of the Year 2000” for this project. Her website is AITenergyhealing.com