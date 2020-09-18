Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s virtual Art Auction runs Oct. 1-15

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s biennial Art Auction returns this October and will be completely online. This popular fundraising event features live and silent auctions of approximately 100 works by early career and internationally-recognized artists.

Art Auction allows visitors to switch from being observers of art to active collectors, a distinct opportunity for the art-curious and first time buyers. Ideal for long-time attendees or aspiring collectors.

Bid on painting, sculpture, and works on paper in support of MCASD exhibitions and programs. All works are carefully considered by MCASD’s director and curators, and are available at various starting price points.

The Art Auction will be hosted through Artsy.net with a dedicated MCASD page people can access through their phone, home computer, or tablet. The Silent Auction will go live on Thursday, Oct. 1 and will run through the end of the Live Auction, Thursday, Oct. 15. To learn more, visit mcasd.org/events/art-auction-2020