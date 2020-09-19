Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego is online

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego has successfully moved its entire program online using Zoom and the fall quarter starts on Sept. 28.

Attend the Virtual Open House on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. to learn more about the upcoming program offerings. Register here to receive the link: extension.ucsd.edu/olli/openhouse

The Institute is offering its 1,000 members twice daily remote, live discussions of current events and lectures on a variety of academic subjects featuring distinguished faculty from UC San Diego and other local universities, community leaders, artists and musicians, and others. Highlights of the fall program include research into Human Origins, Impressionism: The Great Disrupter of Western Art, A Scientifically Achievable Green New Deal, A Nanoparticle Approach to Dealing With SARS-CoV-2, and the Future of Coral Reefs. The online program format is typically a one-hour live lecture followed by an always-engaging question and answer period.

Now in its 46th year at UCSD, the Osher Institute is a membership organization for adults over the age of 50 who wish to enrich their lives through continued learning and engagement. Both monthly and quarterly memberships are currently available. See the Osher website at extension.ucsd.edu/olli/join for current online program offerings and how to become a member.