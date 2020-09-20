‘Drive In to Drive Out Cancer’ on Oct. 10 to benefit the Immunotherapy Foundation

The Immunotherapy Foundation (IF), a San Diego-based nonprofit organization working to accelerate cancer immunotherapy research and cancer prevention programs, is hosting “Drive In to Drive Out Cancer” on Saturday, Oct. 10. The drive-in movie event will take place at the East lot at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, 92014) and will screen School of Rock, featuring Jack Black. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the feature film will begin at 7 p.m. Three no-host food trucks will also be available on site to enhance the drive-in movie experience.

Ralph and Fernanda Whitworth established the Immunotherapy Foundation.



(Courtesy)

“We are so excited to screen School of Rockfor a family-friendly evening to support cancer research,” said Fernanda Whitworth, co-founder of the Immunotherapy Foundation. “While we have postponed our annual Rock and Roll Avalanche to October 2021, we are excited to gather for a film that pays tribute to our unique rock and roll theme.”

Reserve your parking spot for $100 for a Family Night Out package. Families can also upgrade their spot to a Red-Carpet Experience for $500. There are also a limited number of opportunity tickets on sale, sponsored by John Matty Co., and a small silent auction featuring a 3-night stay at the exclusive Whitworth Family home on the La Jolla shores, a private chef cooking class and lunch by Chef Dan (the Whitworths’ private chef) and a weekend stay at the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club. Tickets are available for purchase at www.IFCure.org and on-site.

Proceeds from the fun-filled, family-friendly movie event will benefit Immunotherapy Foundation’s mission to accelerate cancer immunotherapy research. “Drive In to Drive Out Cancer” will follow all socially distant regulations for a safe and family friendly gathering.

For more information on the Immunotherapy Foundation, visit www.JoinIF.org.