Reimagined 100 Wave Challenge adapts to COVID-19 world, benefit event running through Nov. 22

The coronavirus pandemic is no match for Boys to Men Mentoring Network’s commitment to helping disconnected, often fatherless boys become good men.The nonprofit recently parlayed COVID-19 restrictions into a reimagined COVID 19-compliant version of its flagship fundraiser, the 100 Wave Challenge.

“Your Crew. Your Beach. Your Challenge.” is the theme of the 11th Annual 100 Wave Challenge. The statement is a rallying cry to surfers, from Oceanside to Imperial Beach, to organize team paddle outs during a window between Sept. 19 and Nov. 22. Surfers are encouraged to build teams of between two and 10 surfers and create a 100 Wave experience that inspires them to fund raise, train, and surf together. Surf teams can select a beach to catch their 100 waves, a date to paddle out, and the option of inviting a team of Boys to Men volunteers to show up to cheer them on.

Surfers can document their 100 Wave Challenge experience and share photos and videos on social media, using the hashtag #100wavechallenge.

Boys to Men Mentoring Network’s 100 Wave Challenge motivates each surfer to raise $1,000 and catch 100 waves. The surfing is a personal challenge for participants. The program is a passion for mentors and a life-changing opportunity for at-risk boys to break the cycle of violence, gangs, drugs and prison in their communities, make better life choices for themselves, and achieve their dreams. The annual surf-a-thon accounts for 40% of Boys to Men’s budget. This year’s fundraising goal is $200,000. Two weeks into the challenge, the generosity of surfers, their sponsors, and local businesses has generated $171,000 for Boys to Men Mentoring Network.

To participate and more information, visit secure.qgiv.com/event/100wave2020/