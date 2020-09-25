TPHS Foundation hosts a variety of online seminars for parents

The Torrey Pines High School Foundation will be sponsoring a variety of different online webinars over the next few weeks as a way to connect parents to school programs and other valuable resources. The Foundation hopes this will provide parents information they might need to help them with their students’ distance learning challenges.

The first two webinars will both take place on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and focus on social and emotional support for both parents and students during COVID-19 pandemic. The 9:30 a.m. Zoom webinar (go to: bit.ly/3kHKlDa) will give parents an idea of what TPHS does to socially and emotionally connect to students during distance learning and also provide tools, resources, tips and creative ideas that parents can use to support them long term. The two speakers that will be participating in this presentation will be Jeffrey Owen and Don Collins. Owen is the Peer Assistant Listener (PALS) administrator, organizer of Challenge Day week, as well as an AP history teacher. Collins is the TPHS Social Emotional Learning Intervention Coordinator (CEVIC) as well as a TPHS teacher that has worked in the San Dieguito Union High School District for three decades. “They bring their experience and understanding of the challenges presented by students in regards to social-emotional wellness, which is top of mind during our COVID-19 transition,” said Shelley Stevenson, TPHS Foundation board member, and an active key coordinator in these webinars.

The second webinar, which will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m., will focus on adult mental well-being during COVID-19. The TPHS Foundation has partnered with the North Coastal Council of PTAs and Gr8ful Connections, an organization started in 2019 by community members to help connect the North County San Diego by providing informational resources to community members. Guest speaker Jean Twenge, will be talking about the staggering effects the global pandemic has on mental health. To register, go to gr8fulconnections.com/events

A third webinar will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m., and will focus on the shifting landscape of college admissions and standardized testing (SAT and ACT). Speakers from Revolution Prep will discuss the difference between test-optional and test-blind schools, creating a plan for your students, and updates on what universities have decided and predictions on what’s about to come. TPHS Counselor Chanelle Lary will also include resources specifically for TPHS parents. Space is limited for this unique webinar. To reserve a spot, go to revolutionprep.com/partners/128

The Foundation intends to continue the webinars hosting “Class Coffees” to further connect TPHS parents. Zephyr Fletcher, TPHS Foundation’s executive director, commented, “It has always been our mission to enhance student experience at TPHS. By providing online resources and information to our parents and community, we hope to have a positive impact on student well-being.” For more information, go to torreypinesfoundation.org

