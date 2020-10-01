The Country Friends presents Art of Fashion online auction

Luxe designer fashion and accessories, exclusive travel getaways, golf packages, cooking classes, catered dinners, and more are featured in The Country Friends Art of Fashion online auction from Oct. 10-16. The auction, chaired by Amber N. Yoo, will raise crucial funds to support San Diego County charities hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its founding in 1954, The Country Friends has donated nearly $14 million to those in need with special emphasis on women, children, the elderly, military families, and the disabled. “The need is even greater this year due to the pandemic,” says Suzanne M. Newman, the organization’s president. Forced to cancel its annual fall runway show and luncheon at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, The Country Friends pivoted to a virtual format.

Top auction prizes include a pair of 18k white gold custom made sapphire-and-diamond earrings valued at $6,450 from Jacqui Grande Fine Gemstones & Jewelry and a diamond studded Frederique Constant watch valued at $2,995 from Mulloys Fine Jewelry. The Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas is donating a two-night stay in an ocean view room, which is paired with two first class roundtrip tickets from Alaska Airlines for a combined value of $5,000.

Bid on a getaway at Marrakesh Country Club in Palm Desert and staycation packages at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa, The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, Grande Colonial Hotel, and the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa. Enjoy a round of golf for four and lunch at Del Mar Country Club as well as rounds at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, and Shadowridge Golf Club.

South Coast Plaza is offering a $2,000 shopping spree, and many of the plaza’s retailers are donating high-end items including a $3,500 signature gray uniform suit from Thom Browne, handbags from Oscar de la Renta, Max Mara, Stella McCartney, and Loro Piana, a silk caftan from Camilla, and in-home styling services with fashion pros. Project Runway designer Gordan “Goga” Gehlhausen is donating a couture jacket embellished with crystals and a face mask valued at $1,250. Peruse Prada sunglasses for both him and her, a $1,500 shopping experience from La Jolla’s J.McLaughlin, and gift certificates from local boutiques.

Enjoy dinner for four at the romantic Marine Room in La Jolla or a take-out feast for eight from The French Gourmet. Chef and certified health coach Sam Binkley is offering a virtual cooking class for ten paired with a basket of her Healthy on You organic, gourmet spice blends. Tour Oak Mountain Winery on the De Portola Wine Trail in Temecula’s Wine Country and take home $300 worth of wine. The auction also offers a basket of hair care products and styling services from Rancho Santa Fe’s Studio Savvy, as well as cosmetic services from the Art of Skin MD, Ageless & Beautiful Medical Spa, and La Jolla Oral and Facial Surgery.

Major Art of Fashion sponsors include Title Sponsors Deb and Les Cross, Hoehn Jaguar Land Rover Carlsbad, Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa, Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa, SKY Facial Plastic Surgery, Inc., Warren Family Foundation, Duncan and Karen Wallace, Jacqui Grande Fine Gemstones and Jewelry, Alaska Airlines and Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas, Mulloys Fine Jewelry, The Mirandon Foundation for Hope, and Andrea Naversen Wait and Dwight Wait. Ranch & Coast Magazine continues as the main media sponsor.

The Art of Fashion Committee includes: Amber N. Yoo, Anahi Arata, Andrea Naversen, Belinda Foley, Christina Macone-Greene, Deb Cross, Erika Fetter, Esther Rodriguez, Laura White, Leesa Davis, Marci Cavanaugh, Marla Zanelli, Mia Park, Rebecca Franks, Suzanne Newman, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, Valerie Parker, and Yvette Letourneau.

The auction will open at 8 a.m. on Oct. 10 and closes at 6 p.m. on Oct. 16. Bidders are encouraged to preregister at: http://bit.ly/TCFAOFAUCTIONPR

For more information, contact The Country Friends at (858) 756-1192, extension 4, or events@thecountryfriends.org