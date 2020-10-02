Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito to hold virtual Oktoberfest Beer Tasting event

Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito is holding a virtual Oktoberfest presented by FATE Therapeutics and sponsored by Viewpoint Brewing Company. Registration includes four 32 oz crowlers from a selection of beers (available at curbside pickup), a snack pack provided by Lemonade Corporate Catering, Oktoberfest trivia with prizes, live music, tasting notes, and a tour of Viewpoint Brewery over Zoom.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 6-7 p.m. Deadline to register is Oct. 15 at noon. All proceeds will go towards supporting programs and extended learning opportunities for youth aged 18 months to 18 years. Those who would like to support the cause but are unable to attend the event are also encouraged to register and will receive crowlers and a snack pack. Register at bgcsandieguito.org/events/oktoberfest/.