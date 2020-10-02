Solana Beach Historical Society to hold Zoom Q&A session on propositions
The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society invites all to join them on Friday, Oct. 9 at 5:15 p.m. via Zoom for a live question and answer program with representatives from the League of Women Voters. The Q&A session will deal with the multiple propositions on November’s ballot.
To sign up for this live Q&A session, email your request to solanabeachhistoricalsociety@gmail.com and you will be sent the Zoom link.
Before participating in the Q&A session, you are invited to listen to the League’s pre-recorded non-partisan pros and cons discussion of each state and local ballot initiative, its financial impact, who supports and opposes each one, and the financial contributions made in support or opposition.
The League’s pre-recorded pros and cons presentation is available now at http://bit.ly/LWVNCSD_YouTube.
