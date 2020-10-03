‘Exercising Our Vote! Pros and Cons on 2020 Ballot Initiatives’ AAUW webinar open to public

The public is invited to attend the American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia Branch webinar program “Exercising Our Vote! Pros and Cons on 2020 Ballot Initiatives” on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Rosette Garcia and Elizabeth Brady, aided by Mary Thompson, of League of Women Voters North County San Diego will present a nonpartisan, unbiased summary of each state and local ballot initiative, the financial impact of the proposition, key supporters and opposition, and financial contributions made in support of or in opposition to the measure.

Elizabeth Brady

(Courtesy)

Registration is required. (Attendance limited to first 100.)

To register, go to http://bit.ly/LWVNCSD_AAUW and follow the instructions.

After registering, you will receive a Zoom link to the webinar.

The League of Women Voters is “a non-partisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating voters.” Prior to the presentation, participants are encouraged to download the Easy Voter Guide published by the League and free online.

Rosette Garcia

(Courtesy)

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings which are open to the public and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. Many of these groups are ongoing with virtual meetings.

The AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp held at the University of California San Diego. The branch also supports the AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net

or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org