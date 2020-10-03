PGK Dance Project to present immersive virtual dance performance event

The PGK Dance Project (Peter G. Kalivas, founding artistic director) recently announced that the company’s fall 2020 season will begin with Inside/Out, an immersive virtual dance performance event, on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m. All tickets are $5 and may be purchased online at www.thepgkdanceproject.org/upcoming-events. Following the purchase, the Zoom viewing link will be sent via email.

Kyle Patrick Vaughn and Jessica Kelley in PGK Dance Project’s “Inside Out.”

(Dena Meeder



)

“I realize, to many people, that the world seems inside out at the moment,” said Kalivas, “but that is what my company has been determined to do ever since our inception: take dance from ‘inside out’ to the people where it belongs, in ways that make it more affordable and easier to access. This immersive virtual experience will take place in familiar spaces and places, and will include moments where we can dance together.”

Following the immersive virtual event on Oct. 17, The PGK Dance Project’s fall 2020 season will continue with a live performance of Ollin on Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at The Palm Springs International Dance Festival outdoors. Next, Perspectives will play as a film installation from Nov. 5 – 8 in the front façade windows of ArtProduce in North Park San Diego (in partnership with Media Arts San Diego film production). The sound score will be audible on the sidewalk, for passersby to stop and appreciate the entire 5-minute film featuring a series of solos that combine to create perspective duets. Finally, The PG Dance Project will present live performances of Perspectives and Ollin on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 3:30 p.m., as part of Mission Federal Credit Union’s Artwalk Little Italy. The performance will take place on the corner of Grape and India Streets.

The PGK Dance Project is a nonprofit 501(c)3 professional dance theater group with a mission to bring diverse dance styles to a wider audience. Visit www.thepgkdanceproject.org.