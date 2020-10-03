The Climate Champions Podcast hosts San Diego mayoral candidates Barbara Bry and Todd Gloria

Carmel Valley resident Lee Krevat, creator and host of The Climate Champions podcast, recently interviewed San Diego mayoral candidates Barbara Bry and Todd Gloria, to explore their views on how they can lead the city to mitigate climate change. Both podcasts can be found at TheClimateChampions.com.

Lee Krevat

(Lauren Radack)

The podcasts contain in-depth discussions of what the candidates plan to do to combat climate change. It can be found on all major podcast apps, including iTunes, Google, and Podbean.

When Krevat retired from Sempra Energy, he founded Krevat Energy Innovations which is dedicated to mitigating the effects of climate change. In addition to advising and serving on boards of directors for companies focusing on mitigating climate change, he started The Climate Champions, a podcast that highlights people and companies working to save the world from the negative consequences of climate change.

More information is available at www.KrevatEnergyInnovations.com or https://climatechampions.podbean.com/.

