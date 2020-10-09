Newly formed Del Mar Mesa Garden Club invites community to unique garden tours

The Del Mar Mesa Garden Club, a newly formed nonprofit organization, is inviting new members who would like to take advantage of free lectures, workshops and socially-distanced tours of private gardens. Upcoming events include a visit to the Urban Plantation on Oct. 16 and a virtual workshop on planting herbs on Oct. 17.

The club was formed in July by area residents Terri Senroy, Elizabeth Rabbitt, Diane Korsh, Wendy Poyhonen and Shital Parikh in response to growing interest in gardening, farming, and cultivating kitchen gardens, particularly in light of COVID precautions. The club provides programs that encourage sustainable and successful gardening and nature-based practices.

“The club is a great place for home gardeners to share information, exchange plants, learn from experts, and see firsthand, in a safe way, what others are doing in their private gardens,” said Shital Parikh, club president.

The Del Mar Mesa Garden Club is affiliated with Friends of Del Mar Mesa, a long standing not-for-profit organization. Membership is open to the public and the $25 membership fee includes admission to events, tours and lectures.

The Oct. 16 visit to Urban Plantation will demonstrate how professionally-trained small-scale growers in this climate zone grow edibles and make organic compost.

For information on membership or upcoming tours, contact Shital Parikh at (949) 697-4903. Also visit www.delmarmesa.org/del-mar-mesa-garden-club