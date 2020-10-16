Beach volunteers requested by the City of Del Mar

Del Mar is in the process of preparing the beaches for winter storms. As an added measure for public safety, the City is using safety spotters when heavy equipment is operating on the beaches. Volunteers from the communities who enjoy the beach are invited to participate. Volunteers must sign a standard “Waiver and Release of Liability” form to participate.

If you’d enjoy getting exercise on the beach for about three hours on weekday mornings of your choice, this opportunity is for you. The spotters simply ensure the public and the equipment stay separated.

Volunteers wouldn’t be a “Cop.” In fact, they are more of an ambassador of community goodwill, ensuring the citizens have access to as much of the beach as possible, and signaling the equipment operator if he needs to stop.

The operations will occur most weekday mornings, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers would be given a safety vest for recognition, and an air horn to signal the driver. The driver will brief volunteers on the day’s operations and answer any questions about the assignment. Seniors have successfully enjoyed this assignment in the recent past.

The operations stop for bathroom and water breaks as needed. This is entirely outdoors, and no part of the job will require volunteers to be within 6 feet of another person.

Anyone interested in participating, even for a single day, should contact Tom at tromaine@delmar.ca.us or 619-756-4492.