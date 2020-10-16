Carry out and catch up at ‘Take Out Tuesdays with CCA’ at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Canyon Crest Academy is holding its next Take Out Tuesdays with CCA event. CCA families and supporters are encouraged to treat themselves to some take out, and enjoy some real time outside with friends and family at socially distanced tables at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch.

A generous 20% of the total of food and drink purchases from participating restaurants will be donated to Canyon Crest Academy on Take Out Tuesdays with CCA. In addition, 10% of sales will be donated by participating retailers. Take Out Tuesdays with CCA are being planned and implemented by the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation in partnership with The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, located directly across the street from CCA at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway in San Diego. Three more Take Out Tuesdays are scheduled for Nov. 3, Nov. 17, and Dec. 8, and new restaurants and retailers are still signing on.

(Courtesy)

To date, the Take Out Tuesdays with CCA event restaurants include Luna Grill, Panera Bread, Pacific Social, Death by Tequila, Wokou, and Jersey Mike’s. Participating retailers include TRE Boutique, Fleet Feet, Total Vision Care, Le Dimora, Urban Girl, and The Perfect Pineapple.

Take Out Tuesdays with CCA and CCA Foundation-sponsored events like these make it possible to fulfill the Foundation’s mission to “enrich the experience of every student, every day.” In their continuing goal to maintain communication and dialogue with the exceptionally active CCA community, the Foundation has adapted to a hybrid online/live (socially distanced) event schedule. The CCA Foundation’s annual Welcome Coffee shifted to a “Pick up your Starbucks Coffee Coupon at the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation Table across the Street from CCA” socially distant event and was followed a few days later by a Zoom Meet & Greet, which was attended by almost 300 parents. The Foundation is currently offering a Zoom Speaker Series; the first meeting on Oct. 1 featured CCA Assistant Principal Lisha Brunache and CCA’s Lead Counselor Holly Austin. There were over 200 attendees and many Q & As.

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization “dedicated to realizing CCA’s educational programs and priorities through financial, volunteer, and community support.” For more information and to donate online go to www.canyoncrestfoundation.org. —News release