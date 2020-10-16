Youth Tennis San Diego hosts ‘Win the Match Point from Home’ Gala Oct. 21-24

Youth Tennis San Diego (YTSD) is hosting its virtual “Win the Match Point from Home” gala from Wednesday, Oct. 21, through Saturday, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. YTSD is a nonprofit organization (Tax ID #95-6095644) whose purpose is to promote the educational, physical, and social development of all youth through organized tennis and educational activities. Through its signature outreach program, The Kathy Chabot Willette After School Tennis Program (AST), YTSD brings coaches to local rec-centers and neighborhood schools, including underserved neighborhoods, to ensure accessibility and a diverse population. Over 90% of AST’s participants require financial assistance.

YTSD also owns and operates the George E. Barnes Family Junior Tennis Center, which is the only public junior tennis facility in San Diego and was built in 1995. The Barnes Tennis Center is home to 40-plus junior and collegiate tournaments a year, including the Billie Jean King USTA Girls 16 & 18 National Championships. Over 10,000 youth are served by YTSD/Barnes Tennis Center every year.

YTSD’s Annual Gala is the primary source of funding for AST and other scholarships and tournament fees for children in need. To register for the event, type “winthematch2020” into any online search engine and access the auction site. Anyone can bid for items and tickets are free.

Some of the items available on the auction site include a three-night stay at “Happy Days,” the former Copley Estate in La Casa Del Zorro, a Bay cruise and lunch for six on a private yacht, and some exquisite wine selections from private collections in San Diego and Los Angeles. These include a 2005 Pape Clement Pessac-Leognan Grand Cru, a 2012 Grands Vins Puligny-Montrachet White Burgundy 1st Cru, and a flight of Silver Oak Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon from 2002- 2005. Finally, Patrons can purchase $100 chances to win a Peloton bike, shoes, earphones, free weights and a one-year “All Access Membership” (thousands of classes). Only 100 chances are available.

For more questions about YTSD or the “Win the Match Point from Home” Virtual Gala, contact executive director Barbara Edwards at 619-221-9000, x103.