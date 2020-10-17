Belly Up announces Livestream Virtual Tour 2020

The Belly Up nightclub will launch its first-ever Livestream Virtual Tour concert series this fall, set to premiere Oct. 30, and run through Dec. 19. The series will feature 10 shows from the Belly Up stage, including world-renowned acts Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Los Lobos, and The White Buffalo, along with crowd-pleasers such as Queen Nation and an Oingo Boingo-inspired Halloween bash with Dead Man’s Party, plus more.

(Courtesy)

Concert venues across the country remain quiet, as mass gatherings are severely limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Belly Up has been adapting to the challenging climate by developing a steady flow of livestream concerts -- presenting music in ways that are perhaps physically less intimate but ultimately more global with a virtual interactive experience.

“These shows are a new way to experience the incredible bands that play our venue on a regular basis,” said Belly Up Entertainment President, Chris Goldsmith. “And for the time being, this concert series is the best way for people to support the Belly Up and these great performers”

“Series VIP” tickets are available for $99 and include all 10 shows, a limited edition Belly Up t-shirt, a free download from the Belly Up Live catalog, and sponsor discounts from Sierra Nevada and Torrey Holistics. Single tickets for all shows will go on-sale on Oct. 23. Proceeds from the Virtual Tour will benefit the Belly Up and the artists who share this special bond with the venue and its people. For series tickets and more information go to bellyuplive.com/virtual-tour.

Line up:

Oct. 30: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe ($15, 7 p.m.)

Oct 31: Dead Man’s Party Halloween Show ( $15, 8 p.m.)

Nov 6 The White Buffalo ($10, 7 p.m.)

Nov 13: Pato Banton ($15 ,7 p.m.)

Nov 20: BETAMAXX Goes Back to the Future ($12, 8 p.m.)

Nov 27: Back to the Garden - The Sounds of Laurel Canyon Show ($12, 7 p.m.)

Dec 4: Queen Nation ( $15, 7 p.m.)

Dec 11: Los Lobos Still at Home for the Holidays ($20, 7.p.m.)

Dec 18: The Abbey Road Beatles Christmas Show ($12, 7 p.m.)

Dec 19: Metalachi A Very “Metalachi” Christmas ($15, 7 p.m.)