Halloween happenings

One Paseo’s Golden Pumpkin Halloween Hunt

To celebrate Halloweekend, One Paseo will be hosting a Golden Pumpkin Hunt from Friday, Oct. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 31. The One Paseo team will be hiding 15 gold-painted pumpkins throughout the center and inviting visitors to hunt for the pumpkins in order to win a special treat. Each pumpkin will be labeled with the name of one of One Paseo’s sweet shops, either Salt & Straw, Susie Cakes, or Le Macaron. When the pumpkins are found, guests are directed to take the pumpkin to the labeled sweet shop, where they will be able to claim a $25 gift card. Be sure to start your search early, pumpkins will be claimed on a first-found basis, and once they are gone, they are gone for good!

Piazza Carmel Drive-Thru Haunted House

Piazza Carmel in Carmel Valley will be hosting a free, drive-thru haunted house on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. Reserve free tickets at bit.ly/2GYK9Rs Piazza Carmel is located at 3810 Valley Centre Drive.

$5 Halloween movies at Cinepolis

Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas Del Mar is now open and to celebrate Halloween, they are offering $5 hand-picked movies the whole family can enjoy. Just in time for the spooky season, their $5 movies feature a lineup of new and classic movies such as “Coco”, “Beetlejuice”, “Hocus Pocus”, and more. For movie times, a full showings of movies and to get your tickets visit: bit.ly/cinepolis-delmar. 12905 El Camino Real.

Halloween Movie Nights at Hilton Garden Inn

The Hilton Garden Inn Del Mar is hosting a family-friendly Halloween movie series on Oct. 30 and 31. Have some spooktacular fun with four different movies and food, snacks and beverages available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket, friends and family plus children can wear their Halloween costumes. The featured free movies playing include:

Oct. 30: “Hotel Transylvania” at 6 p.m. and “Beetlejuice” at 8:15 p.m.

Oct. 31: “Monsters, INC”. at 6 p.m. and “Hocus Pocus” - 8:15 p.m.

Reservations are required as spots are limited. Guests may call (858) 623-0500 to reserve a movie for the amount of guests desired. The hotel is located at 3939 Ocean Bluff Avenue. https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/sanmdgi-hilton-garden-inn-san-diego-del-mar

One Paseo Costume Contest

One Paseo has organized a virtual costume contest via the One Paseo Instagram, @onepaseo running through Oct. 31. To participate, guests simply need to head to One Paseo and snap a picture in their favorite Halloween costume at the center; One Paseo recommends posing in-front of their vintage red Studebaker truck, which is decked out in fall decor or in-front of one of the center’s many murals/art installations. To enter participants simply need to post their picture on Instagram, tag @onepaseo, and use the hashtag #OPCostumeContest. The winner will be announced via One Paseo’s instagram stories on Nov. 2, and they will win a One Paseo goodie bag filled with treats from the One Paseo retailers valued at $250.

Movies in your car

The Del Mar Fairgrounds is hosting more socially-distanced entertainment Movies In Your Car with scary movies for Halloween. The lineup includes: Oct. 21: “Ghostbusters”, Oct. 28 “The Ring”, Oct. 29 “Halloween” and Oct. 31 “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

All movies begin at 7 p.m. and the cost is $29 per car. For more information, visit concertsinyourcar.com

The Pumpkin Pie & Everything Spice doughnut from Sidecar Doughnuts.

(Courtesy)

Flavors of the season

Salt & Straw at One Paseo has launched its Ice Scream Series featuring The Great Candytopia with crisp shortbread, nutty nougat, peanut butter and chocolate, pecans smothered in BOOrbon vanilla toffee all packed into salted butterscotch ice cream. If you dare, try the Creepy Crawly Critters—matcha ice cream with toffee-brittle mealworms and chocolate crickets!

Handel’s Ice Cream in Del Mar Highlands Town Center is serving up Pumpkin Cheesecake ice cream featuring creamy cheesecake chunks and Pumpkin Pie with pumpkin ice cream and graham cracker sprinkled throughout.

Sidecar Doughnuts at Del Mar Highlands Town Center’s October flavors include Pumpkin Pie & Everything Spice, their signature raised bullseye topped with pumpkin glaze, whipped mascarpone pumpkin mousse, house made ginger snap crumble, roasted and salted pepitas, and Vermont Maple Syrup. Other fall flavors introduced this month include Sweet Potato Harvest, Spiced Apple Cider, and Mexican Hot Chocolate.

Philz Coffee at Del Mar Highlands Town Center has just the perfect drink for chilly fall mornings with their limited time gingersnap coffee made with cinnamon, nutmeg and clove spices, and hand-crafted by their talented baristas. Try it hot or iced! 12873 El Camino Real. www.philzcoffee.com

