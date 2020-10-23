Rotary Club of Del Mar to give prizes valued up to $500 at annual Duck Derby and Chili & Quackers event

The Rotary Club of Del Mar announced recently that although 2020 has seen cancellations of many events, the popular Chili & Quackers and Ducky Derby events will bring the community together once again. This year, the format will be a Quadruple Crown, four-race event. On Monday, Oct. 26, at 5:45 p.m., the 8th annual Ducky Derby will be virtual for the first time ever. Prizes include cash (up to $300) and a Ranch 45 dinner and wine pairing (valued at $500).

To protect the community, rather than gather at Powerhouse Park, participants are encouraged to gather family and friends at Viewpoint Brewing Co. where everyone can watch all four runnings of this year’s Ducky Derby Quadruple Crown on the big screen. Or, people can watch from the comfort of their own skybox (home!).

Viewing is free; Racing Ducks are available for purchase. Interested guests can join as an event sponsor, thereby contributing to Rotary Club of Del Mar for its charitable activities. The event website www.chiliandquackers.org is live to purchase Racing Ducks and to sign up for the Zoom link. For those attending Viewpoint, Rotary Club of Del Mar’s past president Don Fipps’s award-winning chili will be available for purchase along with other offerings as well as Viewpoint’s famous beer. Seating at Viewpoint is limited; sign up early on the website.

“The annual Chili and Quackers Ducky Derby is our largest FUNraising event of the year,” says Dugan Lamoise, president of the Rotary Club of Del Mar. This year the Ducky Derby will feature race “Cups” to benefit three community organizations: Del Mar Community Connections, Del Mar Lifeguard Association and Del Mar Village Association. Join the event on Monday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. at Viewpoint or via Zoom at 5:45 p.m. for the races.

For more information and information to purchase Racing Ducks, visit www.chiliandquackers.org