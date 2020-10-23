San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy holding 2020-2021 Coast to Crest Trail Challenge

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) issues its fourth Coast to Crest Trail Challenge to hikers who will explore some of San Dieguito River Valley’s most iconic spots along the Coast to Crest Trail.

From now to June 30, 2021, participants must complete the five designated hikes listed below, in any order, on their own time.

Everyone who completes the Challenge and submits photos for verification will receive a special certificate, sticker, decal, REI coupon, and a beautiful new patch designed by Natasha Velez Sheldon (a student at Canyon Crest Academy), plus bragging rights and at least five cool outdoor adventures.

Participants should send selfies to sdrvc@sdrvc.org after they finish all five hikes.

The trails are: C2C Trail at the Santa Ysabel East Preserve–West Vista Loop; C2C Trail at Boden Canyon; C2C Trail at San Pasqual Valley; C2C Trail North Lake Hodges to Del Dios Gorge; and Lusardi Creek Trail.

The distances range from 4.2 miles to 6.26 miles, from easy to strenuous.

In the previous three challenges 900 hikers completed the challenge, some brave challengers doing it all in one day.

For more information and to register for the Coast to Crest Trail Challenge, visit sdrvc.org/sdrvc-2020-2021-coast-to-crest-trail-challenge

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy preserves, protects, and shares the natural and cultural resources of the San Dieguito River Valley through collaborative efforts to acquire lands, complete trails, restore habitats, establish educational programs, create interpretive centers, encourage recreation, and mobilize public support. Learn more at sdrvc.org