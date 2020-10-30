Dr. Curtis Chan’s 12th Annual Great Halloween Candy Buy Back & Card Give Back set for Nov. 5

Despite COVID-19, Dr. Curtis Chan is still smiling with great expectations for his 12th annual Great Halloween Candy Buy Back & Card Give Back. The Candy Buy Back helps local children unload the Halloween candy they don’t need for a good cause. The candy is donated to troops overseas and children are given $1 per pound (up to 5 lbs). This year there will be more focus on collecting hand-written cards and letters to the troops since many kids will not be trick or treating. Last year the drive was a sweet success collecting 8,756 pounds of candy, 428 Beanie Babies and 4,591 cards and letters for the troops. Chan and his team were able to deliver over 20,000 lbs of candy thanks to businesses and grocery stores that generously donated their leftover candy as well as working with 15 schools and churches in the area.

The Buy Back will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5 between 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Chan’s dental office outdoor plaza located at 12835 Pointe Del Mar Way, Suite #3 in Del Mar.

New this year: Each child will receive a Dr. Chan Chocolate Bar with a chance to be one of five kids to win a Golden Ticket worth $100.

Everyone’s safety is a #1 priority. Here are a few changes due to COVID-19:

 Please wear a mask, follow the 6-foot social distancing and participants will be asked to use hand sanitizer as they enter the dental office outdoor plaza.

 A “Drive By Donation” will be an option.

 Children must be present and must have or make a card for the troops in order to receive their cash. Each child will leave with a free toothbrush kit, to brush away any damage from the Halloween candy they kept.

Chan encourages every one of all ages and local businesses to donate leftover candy for this great military outreach event. Come and thank a few military heroes who will be present at the event. Candy donations will be accepted all week following Halloween during normal business hours: Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information or questions, call (858) 481-9090 or visit CurtisChanDDS.com