Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society Craft Group to hold 2020 online version of annual Holiday Boutique

The members of the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society Craft Group have been working all year planning and creating for their annual craft sale. This year it will have a new look. Because of the coronavirus, this year’s event will be held online. It will be four days of shopping fun. For 67 years members have crafted items for sale to earn money for their organization. This year it will be a virtual experience. Due to the virus, there will not be any social contact at the time of the sale and baked items will not be offered.

The organization’s website, www.solanabeachcivicandhistoricalsociety.org, has been designed to facilitate its sale. Go to the website and click on “boutique”. All of the items for sale will be pictured along with their descriptions, prices, and dimensions. Order forms will be provided and payments can be made directly on the website.

The sale will begin on Monday, Nov. 9 and run through Thursday, Nov. 12. On Friday, Nov. 13, the group’s members will go through the orders, packing the individual sales for pick up on Saturday, Nov. 14 at La Colonia Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The City of Solana Beach has directed members to not allow people out of their cars at the pick-up location. Shoppers will remain in their cars and members will deliver orders to your car. If you would prefer to stay home and have your order delivered to your home, that service will be provided for a $10 donation to the organization.

Poinsettias will be offered for sale and there will also be auction items available for bids.