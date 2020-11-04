EC Galleries presents ‘A Celebration of Native American Artists: Native American Heritage Month November 2020’

“A Celebration of Native American Artists : Native American Heritage Month November 2020” opens at Exclusive Collections Fine Art Galleries (EC Galleries) in Solana Beach with live in-gallery artist appearances on Friday, Nov. 6 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 7 from noon-3 p.m. Join artist George Rivera and a Pop-Up Trunk Show with world-renowned jeweler Cody Sanderson in-person at EC Galleries.

The exhibition extends through Monday, Nov. 30, and artwork of Native American artists George Rivera, Raymond Nordwall, LX Lewis, Nacona Burgess and Jeremy Swentzell will be on exhibition in-gallery and digitally, as well as available for acquisition.

The work of Artist LX Lewis

(Courtesy)

Ruth-Ann Thorn, renowned San Diego gallerist and broadcast docuseries producer, presents this retrospective in recognition of Native American Heritage Month, and in support of her efforts to honor and present Native American artists. Thorn, San Diegan and of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, brings to the series her native American experience. Her mother was an artist and was involved in the women’s rights movement, while her father, part of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, was one of the first Native Americans to occupy Alcatraz in an effort to gain equal rights for the Native Americans living on reservations, who at the time weren’t allowed to vote. In 2018, Thorn was elected as the chairwoman of the Rincon Economic Development Corporation of her tribe and has been on the board for five years. She oversees businesses that are owned by the tribe and is an active member of California chapter of the Native American Chamber of Commerce.

Artist Raymond Nordwall and his sculpture

(Courtesy)

This will be an immersive cultural experience: a month-long retrospective of these Native American artists and their works which are truly the intersection of fine art and historical significance. As a content creator for the presentation of fine art as well as the critically-acclaimed docuseries Art of The City TV, Thorn has captured the flavor and historical significance of Native American artistic relevance, and presents to the world the timely story of the cultural capital of the indigenous people.

Gallerist and Documentary Producer Ruth-Ann Thorn

(Courtesy)

Attendance is complimentary and RSVPs are suggested at 800-599-7111 or pr@ecgallery.com. Visit ecgallery.com for more information.

EC Galleries is located at 212 South Cedros Ave., #104, Solana Beach.

