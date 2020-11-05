Community invited to Veterans Day celebrations conducted by American Legion Post 416 and VFW Post 5431

All are welcome to celebrate Veterans Day Wednesday, Nov. 11 at a joint event attended and conducted by both American Legion Post 416 and VFW Post 5431.

(Courtesy)

The event will include a ceremony at Cottonwood Creek Park in Encinitas at the corner of Vulcan and Encinitas Blvd, and at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach on Stevens St.

Afterwards enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs and beverages at American Legion Post 416.

Participants can attend at either location. It is suggested that if you live south of Birmingham Dr. attend the event in Solana Beach and north of Birmingham Dr. attend the event in Encinitas.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. sharp. It will include excerpts from the Ritual of both organizations, including a reading of “In Flanders Fields.”

Food and beverages will be available at 12:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 416 (located at 210 West F St., Encinitas, 92024). Visit post416ca.org for more information.