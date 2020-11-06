The Nativity School hosts 16th Annual Christmas Boutique Nov. 8

Spread holiday cheer at The Nativity School during a festive Christmas Boutique taking place outdoors on Sunday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Families will bring joy to one another in a nurturing and safe environment while delighting in shopping for Christmas gifts from more than 50 local vendors and dining. Proceeds will go towards enrichment programs for Nativity students.

“We’re excited for our families to join us for our annual Christmas Boutique and spend time with one another, especially in the light of the season feeling different this year,” said Principal Marc Thiebach. “We thank our community and families for their commitment to maintaining a safe environment and keeping our enriching traditions alive so that we may continue to lead our children by good example.”

The Christmas Boutique is The Nativity School’s largest fundraiser that benefits their most cherished traditions, including Cultural Day and the Math and Science Fair. The money raised will help the school continue with its educational mission and elevate its enrichment programs.

Vendor highlights include Be Boutique, Beautycounter, Chic Mommy Candles & Gifts, Sweetpea Del Mar, Leah Jessica JewelrySuki Bijoux, Usborne Children’s Books, Zyia Active clothing and much more. There will also be an activity station for children and an art show starring Nativity art from K-8 students, which will be available for parent pick-up throughout the event.

The Nativity School’s top priority is ensuring safety and comfort. The school is taking extra precautions and safety measures to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, including required facial coverings and social distancing, handsanitizing stations, temperature checks upon entry, vendor screenings, and a max capacity of 60 people.

For more information on The Nativity School, visit www.thenativityschool.org. To purchase a raffle ticket, make a donation or learn more about the Christmas boutique, visit Nativity.GiveSmart.com.