Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

• Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary present a Southern California Virtual Career Fair for Veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, online. The event, open to all members of the military community, will provide interaction among job candidates and employers in large-group, small-group and one-one-one formats. bit.ly/DAVcareerfair

• The Doris A. Howell Foundation marks its 25th anniversary with “Update on Vaccine Development” at noon, Friday, Nov. 13, online. The presentation will feature Precision Nanosystems’ chief scientific officer, Andrew Geall, an expert on mRNA vaccine development currently working on potential COVID-19 vaccines. To register, email Carolyn Northrup at northrupcarolyn@gmail.com.

• The La Jolla Community center presents “Reinvent, Revitalize and Reimagine Your Life with the Tools of Evidence-Based Hypnotherapy” with Elena Mosaner beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. The four-part online series (also running Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8) aims to help participants learn and practice hypnotherapy techniques. $20 per class for Community Center members; $25 per class for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/series

•The Immunotherapy Foundation presents a “Coffee & Conversation” webinar at noon Tuesday, Nov. 17, online, featuring a discussion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy and research by Greg Daniels and Ezra Cohen of the UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center. Free. bit.ly/ifwebinarnov

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Mark Kurlansky at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, via Facebook Live. Kurlansky will discuss his new book, “Salmon: A Fish, the Earth and the History of Their Common Fate,” in conversation with Neil Senturia. Free. warwicks.com/event/kurlansky-2020

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Race Talks: A Webinar” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, online. The discussion will feature Nov. 3 congressional candidate Jim DeBello and UC San Diego Athletic Director Earl Edwards exploring issues of race, informed in part by the context of sports. Free. For more information, email events@lajollahistory.org with “Race Talks” in the subject line.

Dr. Davey Smith will answer questions about COVID-19 online via a Congregation Beth Israel Men’s Club event Wednesday, Nov. 18. (Courtesy)

• The Congregation Beth Israel Men’s Club will hold a COVID-19 Q&A session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, with Dr. Davey Smith, chief of infectious disease research at UC San Diego. Free. Register and submit questions at cbisd.org/programs/mens-club-forum-november.

• The La Jolla Community Center presents the city of San Diego’s “Age Friendly San Diego Virtual Action Planning Session” at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, online. The follow-up discussion to the February Listening Session will focus on transportation, outdoor spaces and buildings and social participation. For a Zoom link, email thescroll@sandiego.gov.

• UC San Diego presents the webinar “A Deep Look Into: Social Inequities and Suffering Caused by COVID-19” at noon Thursday, Nov. 19. Free. social_inequities_covid_19.eventbrite.com

• The San Diego Model Railroad Museum presents the next in its virtual “Modeler Citizens” series at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, featuring master model railroader Rodger Gredvig. Register at sdmrm.org/modelercitizens .



Family & children

• The San Diego Public Library presents “Exploring the Science of Harry Potter” for students in grades six to eight at noon Saturday, Nov. 14, online, featuring video clips, presentations, discussions, activities and artwork. Topics will include genetics and trait prediction (parseltongue, giants, squibs), acid/base chemistry (Marauder’s Map), fantastic beasts and herbology. bit.ly/librarypotterscience



Art & culture

• ArtPower at UC San Diego presents New York City-based dancer and choreographer Ephrat Asherie’s virtual dance residency through Nov. 19. The next event, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, is a discussion with Asherie and UC San Diego lecturer Grace Jun of Asherie’s life and works. $10 per device. artpower.ucsd.edu

The San Diego Master Chorale will perform Shawn Kirchner’s psalm cycle “Songs of Ascent” virtually on Sunday, Nov. 15. (Courtesy)

• The San Diego Master Chorale continues its fall season at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, online. The performance will feature Shawn Kirchner’s psalm cycle “Songs of Ascent.” $20; $100 for a fall series All-Access Pass. sdmasterchorale.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Streaming Live!” at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, online. The Anthony Wilson Quartet will premiere a suite of music dedicated to late Congressman John Lewis. $12 for Athenaeum members; $17 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/jazz

• The La Jolla Playhouse presents “You Are Here: A Homebound Travelogue” beginning Monday, Nov. 16, online. The free online event, part of the playhouse’s “Digital Without Walls” series, features a road trip around the world via Google Earth. lajollaplayhouse.org/wow-goes-digital/you-are-here

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library concludes its “Eastern Influences in Western Art” lecture series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, online with “Light, Space and Insights.” The event, led by art historian Cornelia Feye, will discuss the influence of Asian thought into the late 20th century. $12 for Athenaeum members; $15 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego continues its online programming related to themes of Chicanx, Latinx and border art in conjunction with the virtual exhibition “To Tame a Wild Tongue: Art after Chicanismo.” The next talk is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, with David Avalos, who works in sculpture and public projects. mcasd.org/events/charla-david-avalos

• Bach Collegium San Diego continues its 2020-21 virtual season with “Tonos Humanos” at noon Wednesday, Nov. 18, online. The concert, part of the organization’s “Bach at Home” series, will feature selections from Spain’s Siglo de Oro (Golden Century). Free (donations accepted). bachcollegiumsd.org



Virtual galas & events

• The North County Philanthropy Council holds its Volunteer Awards Celebration at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, online. Guests can buy a “Celebration in a Box” including wine, wine glasses, dessert, party favors, custom face mask and hand sanitizer and more. $125 per box for two people, $275 per box for five people. Register at bit.ly/ncpc2020.

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆