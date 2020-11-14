Sage Canyon School launches game/puzzle drive

Sage Canyon Elementary School’s PTA has launched their Operation Gratitude initiative with a game/puzzle drive benefiting the Community Resource Center, a nonprofit that serves low-income families and domestic violence victims.

The drive supports the CRC’s Holiday Baskets program, which provides food, blankets, personal care products, puzzles, board games and other items to families in need. This drive is for family games and puzzles only – no toys. Because of COVID-19, all items must be new. Drop off items in the distribution bins on campus at 5290 Harvest Run Drive, San Diego. Donations accepted through Nov. 20. Contact sagecanyonpta@gmail.com to arrange pickup if needed. Call Sage Canyon 858-481-7844. — Laura Groch, San Diego U-T