Thanksgiving pies can be ordered to benefit Mama’s Kitchen

It’s time to order pies for Thanksgiving! Now through Saturday, Nov. 21, order your favorite holiday pies for $30 each to benefit Mama’s Kitchen, a nonprofit organization in San Diego. Pies will be picked up from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley.

(Courtesy)

Pies include a choice of pecan, pumpkin, Dutch apple and traditional apple. Pies can be ordered now at bit.ly/36GbocS (at checkout, select team name PHR Lifestyle Sonal & Monica, Carmel Valley - The Village at PHR) to ensure your pies will be available for pick-up at the shopping center. The Village at PHR is at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway in Carmel Valley (92130).

Mama’s Pies is San Diego’s largest Thanksgiving Bake Sale benefiting Mama’s Kitchen. Realtors Sonal Kanodia and Monica Sylvester comprise the team at The Village at PHR. “We are thrilled to kick off the holiday season in collaboration with Mama’s Pies and support local San Diego families in need. Giving back to the community is more important than ever, especially given the pandemic....it’s what the holiday season is all about. It is our hope you will consider purchasing a pie (or two!) for your Thanksgiving feast and leave the baking to Mama’s Pies!”, said Kanodia.

For more information or any questions on ordering the pies, contact Sonal and Monica at (858) 449-1812 or email sonalandmonica@willisallen.com.

Mama’s Kitchen prepares and delivers nutritious meals for its neighbors struggling with AIDS, cancer, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and chronic kidney disease who are too sick to shop and cook for themselves. For more information about Mama’s Kitchen, visit https://www.mamaskitchen.org/.