Surfrider’s Annual Art Gala & Auction fundraiser is online

For the first time in its 19-year history, Surfrider’s Annual Art Gala & Auction fundraiser is 100% online. Unlike previous years, no ticket purchase is necessary and anyone, anywhere can participate. The silent auction went live Nov. 16 and will end on Monday, Nov. 23.



(Courtesy)

Proceeds from the auction provide support for Surfrider Foundation’s critical programs and policy work that address clean water, beach access, coastal preservation, ocean protection, and plastic pollution across San Diego County. Surfrider San Diego will promote this event - and the donors who make it possible - to a local reach of more than 50,000 supporters.

“Thanks to a winning formula and our amazing community of artists and donors, the Art Gala & Auction has been our largest annual fundraiser for 19 years running,” said Surfrider San Diego’s Chapter Manager, Mitch Silverstein. “It’s an opportunity to treat yourself and your loved ones to a variety of unique, coastally-inspired pieces while supporting the protection of the amazing coastline we all cherish. It’s a win-win!”

Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, Surfrider San Diego is offering a seamless and secure online bidding process for its members, volunteers, supporters and sponsors. As always, the auction will feature a diverse set of ocean-inspired artwork from local artists. Also featured will be beach and surf gear, luxury items, and unique experiences from local businesses.

The auction includes over 75 artwork submissions that vary extensively in price point and medium. Featured artists include Taylor Gallegos, Marissa Quinn, Victor Roman, and Michael Walrond, to name a few. Additionally, several non-art items to watch include a brand new “Sprout” longboard by CJ Nelson Designs, a virtual cooking lesson (ingredients included!) with Head Chef JoJo Ruiz of Lionfish and Serea Coastal Cuisine, and an inflatable SUP package from ISLE Surf & SUP.

Surfrider Foundation San Diego County’s 19th Annual Art Gala is viewable at the following link: https://one.bidpal.net/null/welcome

For additional information on the event, contact Chapter Manager Mitch Silverstein at 619-736-7757 or mitch@surfridersd.org. For more on Surfrider Foundation’s San Diego County Chapter, visit www.surfridersd.org.

