Light Up Del Mar window decorating contest welcomes entries

Businesses in the village of Del Mar are encouraged to Light Up Del Mar and decorate their windows for the holidays to compete in a Window Decorating Contest. There is no fee to enter, but participants must register by emailing DelMarLights@cheerful.com with their business name and address. Judging will take place Dec. 1 and winners will be announced Dec. 4.

Local elementary school children are participating in the festivities by creating themed murals to be displayed in downtown Del Mar thanks to contributions from the Del Mar Foundation.

The Del Mar Village Association is bringing back the 35-foot holiday tree, festive banners and lit garland on the light poles.

Del Mar Plaza has socially-distanced holiday activities planned for Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 with Santa by the Sea.

Go to visitdelmarvillage.com and delmarplaza.com for more information.