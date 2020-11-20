NC Rep to present new adaptation of holiday classic ‘A Christmas Carol’

North Coast Repertory Theatre is giving viewers a reimagined way to experience Charles Dickens’ masterpiece “A Christmas Carol.” The classic holiday tale gets a new adaptation by Zander Michaelson. Actor James Newcomb assays the entire story from one man’s perspective. The timeless message of hope and redemption are rediscovered and celebrated, as Scrooge, Cratchit, Marley and all the rest, are brought vividly to life.

David Ellenstein directed Newcomb on North Coast Rep’s mainstage, adhering to all mandated safety and testing procedures under the SAG New Media Agreement. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett, costumes by Elisa Benzoni and props by Philip Korth. Cinematographer/editor Aaron Rumley filmed and edited the show.

“A Christmas Carol” will stream on demand on Showtix4U from Dec. 9 through Dec. 31. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org.