North Coast Rep stages timely drama ‘An Iliad’
North Coast Repertory Theatre will present “An Iliad,” a filmed production based on Homer’s “The Iliad.”
“An Iliad” is a dynamic tour-de-force adaptation of Homer’s classic poem about the Trojan War. A war-weary poet recalls the nobility, savagery and valor of the battles and warriors, while deftly exploring the human costs of war through the centuries.
David Ellenstein directed award-winning actor Richard Baird on North Coast Rep’s mainstage, adhering to all mandated safety and testing procedures under the SAG New Media Agreement. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett and props by Phillip Korth. Cinematographer/editor Aaron Rumley filmed and edited the show.
“An Iliad” will stream on demand on showtix4U Dec. 9, 2020 through Jan. 3, 2021. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org.
