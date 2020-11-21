Del Sol Lions holding blanket drive for Community Resource Center Holiday Baskets

Once again the community is seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic leaving many households, families and seniors in need. Concern over spread of this virus has created greater hardship than ever. The situation calls for new thinking on how the Del Sol Lions serves the community.

The 38th Annual Community Resource Center Holiday Baskets program is providing food and new blankets to 1,100 local families with needs. A new blanket can be purchased for a $20 donation.

Del Sol Lions, after many years of supporting CRC, is seeking $20 donations via check or website ordering for support of this important program, which normally distributes food, jackets, blanket and toys direct to recipients via a shopping event at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

It’s easy to participate this year. Visit the Del Sol Lions website at e-clubhouse.org/sites/delsol or email info@delsollions.org. Once on the donation page, type the amount, and then select New Blankets for CRC from the “Use this donation for” pull down menu. Checks can also be made out to Del Sol Lions, with “Blankets for CRC” in the memo line, and mail to Treasurer John Page, 1047 Santa Florencia, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

Donations can be accepted until Nov. 30. Del Sol Lions have been supporting CRC Holiday Baskets since the Lions Club’s formation in 2010. In that period the club has raised over $375,000 for those less fortunate.

Del Sol Lions Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization celebrating its 10th anniversary servicing the Solana Beach, Del Mar, Carmel Valley communities.

The Lions have donated $500 to the new blanket program and hope this seeding of funds will encourage the community to support this important effort.