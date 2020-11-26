Celebrate the holidays with Del Mar Village

Despite a challenging year for all, the Del Mar Village has many opportunities for locals to safely enjoy the holidays this season, from socially-distanced Santa photos and a new local eGift card with bonus dollars to gift donations and a chance to support local restaurants and frontline workers.

The holidays will look different this year and the City of Del Mar and Del Mar Village businesses are taking all necessary steps to help the community enjoy the downtown while staying safe and healthy, including power washing and litter abatement by the San Diego Urban Corps.

The Del Mar Village Association has rounded up a list of festive activities:

Holiday Tree and Downtown Décor

Through Jan. 4

Stroll the streets of downtown Del Mar Village and enjoy festive lights, garlands, shopfronts and the beloved holiday tree lit up at the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge Del Mar. Many thanks to the members of the community who contributed to bring the holiday tree to life in Del Mar in 2020.

Toys for Tots Donation

Through Dec. 17

Bring new, unwrapped toys for all ages to Jim Coleman State Farm Insurance Agency (1011 Camino Del Mar #116) to bring holiday cheer to children whose caregivers aren’t able to purchase gifts themselves. For more information about the Marine Toys for Tots program, visit toysfortots.org

Free Holiday Parking

The City of Del Mar will offer free parking in downtown Del Mar for customers throughout the holiday season. The all-day parking gift from the city includes complimentary downtown parking where holiday bags are posted during the following dates and times:



Wednesday, Nov. 25, 5 p.m. to Monday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 4, 5 p.m. to Monday, December 7, 9 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 11, 5 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 18, 5 p.m. to Friday, Jan. 1, 9 a.m.

The holiday tree lit up at the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge Del Mar.



(Courtesy)

Holiday Voucher Program – Now Del Mar Village Dollars

Starting Saturday, Nov. 28

Celebrate Small Business Saturday and kick off holiday shopping with Del Mar Village Dollars – the new community eGift card that keeps local spending local. Thanks to generous donations from the City of Del Mar and Rotary Club of Del Mar, processing fees on gift card purchases will be waived and purchasers will receive bonus dollars on certain denominations ($40, $75 and $120) for a limited time. Gift cards can be purchased for self-use or as a gift for the holidays and can be redeemed at any of the 30+ participating Del Mar Village restaurants, retailers and service providers. Visit visitdelmarvillage.com for more information.

Santa Photos by the Sea at Del Mar Plaza

Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6, 12 to 4 p.m. both days

Del Mar Plaza and DMVA are teaming up to bring a socially-distanced Santa photo opportunity to locals, plus other fun activities for kids from Sandcastle Tales Children’s Shop. Reservations are required, and the cost is $20 per family, with a portion of proceeds donated to Fuel the Frontline San Diego. For more information and to make a reservation, please visit delmarplaza.com/santa.

Holidays in Your Car at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

Saturday, Dec. 5 to Friday, Jan. 2, 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on weeknights, 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. on weekends

Discover a symphony of sight and sound at one of Southern California’s largest drive-through holiday light spectaculars, featuring more than one million LED lights, holograms, projection mapping and lasers to the tunes of classic holiday music. Tickets are $49-$64 per vehicle. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.holidaysinyourcar.com.

Holiday with a View Dinner at Viewpoint Brewing Co.

Monday, Dec. 7, seatings from 4:15 to 7:30 p.m.

Join Viewpoint Brewing Co. and DMVA to sip and savor the flavors of the season and give back to DMVA to help support Del Mar’s stellar local businesses. Tickets are $100 per person and include a five-course meal, each course featuring beer and wine pairings; a donation to DMVA so it can continue its work supporting Del Mar Village’s businesses and keeping Del Mar’s downtown vibrant; camaraderie, holiday cheer and other fun surprises. Tickets and more information: holidaywithaview.eventbrite.com.

Give Back This Holiday and Donate to Fuel the Frontline San Diego

DMVA is raising funds to help keep Del Mar Village restaurants operating while fueling hospital workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Help DMVA reach its goal of $100,000 raised and more than 8,000 meals served; no donation is too small to help San Diego hospitals and Del Mar restaurants stay strong. To make a donation, visit fuelthefrontlinesandiego.com.

For more information about all these and other upcoming Del Mar Village events, visit www.visitdelmarvillage.com or call (858) 735-3650.

